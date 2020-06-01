Local meteorologist Rick Thoman recently received recognition from the National Weather Service for a distinguished career of 30 years.
Thoman said he was honored by the acknowledgement. But Thoman’s love for the study of climate and weather didn’t end when he retired from the NWS in September 2018.
“I experienced all of one day of unemployment before I went to work for ACCAP,” Thoman said of his new job of two years at the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.
Thoman couldn’t stop living his dream job — an adventure which began when he was in elementary school.
“When I was a little kid in Pennsylvania, I wanted to go to Alaska. In eighth grade civics class, when they asked, ‘What do you want to do when you grow up,’ I wanted to be a meteorologist in Alaska,” Thoman said.
And that’s what he did.
“When the weather service started hiring, I put my name in,” Thoman said. “I only put in I wanted to go some place in Alaska, basically following the dream I had my whole life.”
Thoman began his extensive career with the NWS at a post in Nome in January 1988. After about two and a half years he transferred to Fairbanks.
Over the several decades Thoman spent working for the weather service, he experienced his fair share of wild weather.
“Certainly the September 1992 snow was really remarkable,” Thoman said.
After moving north, Thoman took up the quintessentially Alaskan sport of dog sledding. One of the moments he remembers distinctly from the fall of 1992 involved his beloved hobby.
“I was running dogs and I remember just thinking how utterly amazing it was. It was Sept. 21 and I am running dogs on a sled on snow,” he said, laughing.
Other moments of note included the wildfire smoke in the summer of 2004 and before that, the weekslong coldsnap in the winter of 1999 bringing consistent temperatures below negative 54 for more than two weeks. With the extensive cold came one of Thoman’s most triumphant professional moments, he recalled.
“That was one of my forecasts I ever made in the sense that the numerical models we had at the time did a good job of forecasting it and basically five or six days away, we started to inform people that we work with, people like Tanana Chiefs Conference and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, that it looked like it was going to get really, super cold, like to the point where it impacts aviation operations,” Thoman said.
Because of the warning presented by his on-target forecast, the local governments and infrastructure were able to push up fuel deliveries to Interior villages before the cold hit, ensuring the remote communities did not run out of fuel during the most dire temperatures.
“My memory is that they got to almost everybody before it indeed did get too cold to fly,” Thoman said.
In a state without many of the more commonly thought of natural disasters, predicting the cold and the snow become even more important to those predicting the weather.
“We don’t have tornadoes, we don’t get the hurricanes, we don’t have the super high impact events like you do down south,” Thoman said. “So, for forecasters, there is maybe less opportunity to feel like you’ve really made a difference in people’s lives and so that was a good one.”
Thoman’s last five years with the weather service shifted his focus more to the climate and the changes Alaska was experiencing, all of which have only compounded since then.
Now a member of the ACCAP, Thoman said he is able to continue that work studying Alaska’s climate, which he adds is changing at an alarming rate.
“I spend a lot of time providing basic climate information for rural Alaska, specifically Western Alaska where climate change is much more advanced than the Interior and the impacts are so much greater because people are on the land and on the ocean and on the ice living a subsistence lifestyle,” Thoman said.
One of the biggest changes Thoman has identified is the sea ice.
“It’s been so dramatic in a relatively short time. When I was a young forecaster here, there was a period in September or October in some years where we had to worry about coastal flooding on the Bering Sea coast. That’s now all changed. It could happen any time,” Thoman said.
Similarly, coastal erosion was not considered to be a significant problem early in his career. Thoman does not anticipate reprieve from these issues for a long time unless drastic changes are made. It may make for interesting weather study, but it makes life in the North much more risky and expensive.
“It used to be that it would snow and then the road would freeze and it wouldn’t be a problem, we wouldn’t have to worry about thaws and freezes and looking out for things like freezing rain,” Thoman said. “Those days are gone.”
