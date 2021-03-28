A winter storm could drop nearly two feet of snow in some western Interior villages tonight and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Fairbanks area could see up to 6 inches of snow, but the worst of the storm should stay to the west and north of town, with 30 mph winds and reduced visibility in areas. The storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Travel will be difficult to impossible in many areas. Heavy snow is forecast for the Elliott and Dalton highways. Snowfall amounts will be less from North Pole to the south and east.