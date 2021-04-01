Maybe it's just us, but it's starting to feel like we're in Narnia — it's always winter, but never Christmas.
A winter storm watch has been issued for much of Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks, beginning Friday evening through Sunday. The National Weather Service says Fairbanks could see 8 to 12 inches of snow, with more in the hills. The heaviest snowfall is expected north and west of town in the Ray and White mountains, which may see 15 inches.
Travel may be difficult to impossible this weekend, with heavy snow and reduced visibility, especially along the Parks and Elliott highways and around Fairbanks. Winds of up to 35 mph are expected near the Alaska Range passes. Daytime temperatures will hover near the freezing mark.
Driving the snow is a combination of a low pressure system moving in from the west coast of Alaska up to the Seward Peninsula that is expected to pull a stream of moisture into the center of the state. Although the forecast is calling for snow at this time, the Weather Service notes that the storm track is still uncertain, as well as whether rain will mix with the snow southwest of Alaska.
The longterm forecast doesn't show any signs of impending breakup, even if the calendar says it's April. No foolin'.