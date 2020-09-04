Here it comes, as it does every year.
Snow.
No, it's not arriving in Fairbanks yet, but the first dusting of the season has found its way to the ground at the Eielson Visitor Center in Denali National Park and Preserve.
"Snow touched ground at below 4,000 feet today at Eielson Visitor Center and other high points of the Park Road," reads a Friday afternoon post on the park's Facebook page. "The snow dusting on the mountains have repainted the landscape, and brings contrast to otherwise familiar places. Although we can find beauty and joy with the snow, some animals are busy preparing to hibernate. Likewise, we should all be prepared with warm layers, extra snacks, and patience as we visit the park for the rest of the season."
Park staff posted several photos with their report of the snowfall at the visitor center, which is located at mile 66 of the park road.
There's no snow in the forecast for lower elevations of the Denali area, according to the National Weather Service. Nor is there any in the forecast for the Fairbanks region.
Yet.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.