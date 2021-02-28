Aerialists and acrobats floating from hoops and silks, neon lights dancing in the sheer fabric and the mere existence of a stage and the murmur of a crowd created a surreal atmosphere during the pandemic.
Golden Heart Performing Arts hosted four performances of its Winter Solstice Soirée this weekend, with 20 performers and their movements telling the story of solstice and the importance of Yule during the darkness. The series of shows is one of the few arts events happening in Fairbanks in COVID-19 times and is exhilarating for artists and audience alike.
“It’s really, really exciting and really refreshing,” Crista Cray said after her performance. “It’s nice to be in front of a crowd and engage with people, and, I don’t know, look out in the crowd and see smiling faces — I can see it by their eyes that they are happy.”
Masks were required at all times during performances, and each of the four shows invited a maximum of 40 spectators seated at five tables of eight people each.
“Knowing that everyone was going to wear a mask helped a lot, and knowing that we are a small group,” said one of the attendees, Sonya Ramstad. “It’s great to be out — this is our first time out since this all began.”
Because of the pandemic, the show was moved from winter solstice on Dec. 21. Organizers said that postponement helped better fit the community safely and gave performers and managers more time to prepare.
“We were ready by then in terms of having everything choreographed, but we were definitely glad to have a few extra months to clean it all up and make a big production rather than just a showcase of our skills,” said one of the coaches, Anastasia Butler. “We actually got a big show together that looks really professional and just so cool. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Of the 20 aerialists performing, many are students at the Golden Heart Performing Arts, and for this show, most of them rehearsed three times a week for the last couple of months, “so they just have been on it really,” Butler said.
Regular practice during the pandemic involved “a lot more sanitizing, making sure you are always wearing your mask and socially distancing, and a lot more of just working on yourself, you know?” Cray said.
For Cray, this was the first big show, but definitely not the last. “Oh, I’m going to be performing lots,” she said. “Dancing makes me feel good — it’s a good way to express my creativity.”
Ramstad was in the audience with her daughter, who also comes to the studio to practice aerial silks. “It’s hard to explain how much she’s grown in the last few years of these lessons,” she said.
While Ramstad’s daughter didn’t perform this time, she hopes to do that in the future. This time, they both enjoyed being spectators.
“It’s just awesome to see that Fairbanks has things like this, and to see how strong these young women are,” Ramstad said.
The show was hosted in the Golden Heart Performing Arts facility, 2815 Horner Court.
“It’s very lovely getting to a space where you can create and have a family where we all bring together the things that we love,” Butler said. “And it’s so effortless when we are all working together.”
