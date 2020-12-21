For a brief moment Saturday night, the pandemic felt as if it held still as hundreds of Fairbanksans gathered in downtown Fairbanks to celebrate the return of the sun with a spectacular display of fireworks that lit up the night sky over the Chena River.
The show, which was hosted by the Downtown Association of Fairbanks and presented by Alyeska Pipeline, was one of the few annual traditions of the Fairbanks area that survived 2020. Families huddled together, many of whom stood 6 feet or more apart from other groups, while others remained in their vehicles, watching from a safe distance. Clapping, cheers and honking car horns erupted following the show’s finale.
The winter solstice, the longest night of the year, officially occurs today, with Fairbanks experiencing about 3 hours and 42 minutes of daylight. After the solstice, the Northern Hemisphere will begin gaining daylight again, albeit in small increments.