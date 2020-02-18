Winter isn’t quite over yet, with some areas of the Interior seeing warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service this week.
“We have some high wind warnings down in the Alaska Range that will continue into tomorrow afternoon,” said Scott Berg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Fairbanks office.
Berg noted in the Alaska Range it’s looking like winds will gust somewhere around 70 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, Delta Junction can anticipate winds around 50 mph, which might waver in intensity through the week.
“It looks like they’ll die down and actually it’d be Wednesday night, Thursday, that winds could pick back up a little bit,” Berg said.
Further North, the Bettles and Coldfoot area can look for some snowfall in the 3 to 7 inch range, according to Berg, but there could be some localized areas with snow up to 12 inches.
Mainly, he noted, higher amounts would be west of Dalton Highway, but there could be heaving snows along the highway and north of the Gobblers Knob area.
Further warnings are not yet anticipated for the rest of the region.
“Aside from what’s going on right now we’re not expecting any significant weather in the Interior the rest of the week here,” Berg said.
There could be some flurries, Berg said, and then by next weekend there could be some light snow moving through the Interior, but otherwise it’s a fairly quiet week.
To keep up with local weather warnings and advisories, readers can visit www.weather.gov/afg and select their community on the interactive map.
