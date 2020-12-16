Windy conditions are rare during Fairbanks winters, at least at valley level, and most wind chill happens on the back of a snowmachine or dogsled. But not this week.
Temperatures are expected to drop to nearly 30 below zero tonight, accompanied by a stiff east breeze that could bring wind chills of minus 40 to minus 55 degrees in exposed areas, according to the National Weather Service. The windiest conditions are expected on summits and in the flats.
A wind chill advisory means that cold air and sustained winds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.
The winds are coming from the east and conditions are expected to remain blustery over the summits of the Steese, Elliott and Dalton highways, as well as the Tanana and Minto flats. Cold wind chills are expected to persist through Friday.
Temperatures are expected to fall to the teens and 20s below zero overnight tonight and stay in that neighborhood through Monday. Warming temperatures are expected Tuesday.
