Additional crews have been sent to fight a wildfire burning just south of the Yukon River.
The Isom Creek Fire was sparked by lightning Friday and had grown to more than 1,500 acres as of Monday, according to the Alaska Fire Service. It crossed the Dalton Highway and had reached the trans-Alaska pipeline on Saturday. The pipeline, which was built to withstand wildfires, was not damaged.
Hot, dry weather is hampering efforts to control the fire, which is being fought with water-scooping aircraft, air retardant tankers, helicopters with water-dropping buckets, as well as personnel on the ground. More than 114 people are fighting the fire, which is burning in an area of mixed hardwoods and black spruce and can be seen from the Yukon River. Several Native allotments and fish camps are located nearby.
The Dalton Highway is open, but traffic may be delayed between Miles 47-52, where the fire crossed the highway. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution, drive slowly with their headlights on due to low visibility and watch out for firefighting personnel and equipment. North of the Yukon River Crossing, helicopter operations are based at Five Mile airstrip at Mile 61 and crews are camping at the Bureau of Land Management campground.
The Yukon River Camp at Mile 56, north of the river, is open. Alyeska Pump Station 6 northwest of the fire is prepared should the fire move in that direction. The Type 2 Alaska Incident Management Black Team will take command of the fire Wednesday morning.
Elsewhere in the state, lightning has sparked dozens of fires in the past week, mostly in remote areas of western Alaska that require no firefighting response. Crews are continuing to monitor the fires and checking areas with reported lightning strikes.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.