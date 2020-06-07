Fairbanks health care workers dropped to their knees Saturday morning in a White Coats for Black Lives demonstration.
“I know it’s not easy for us as health care workers to come out publicly here, make a stand, make speeches and use a megaphone,” said Dr. Alisa Alexander, addressing the crowd just a few moments before the demonstration.
“We are used to seeing our patients in the comfort of very personal environments and out of the public eyes. The fact that you are all here to stand up against the violence and injustice we are watching unfold across the country speaks to how strongly our medical community feels about these fundamental inequities in our society.”
Alexander, who is a family doctor in Fairbanks, said they were there to say that black lives matter. The crowd, gathered in Golden Heart Plaza, cheered her on, clapping and whistling.
“As health care providers it broke our hearts to watch or hear about what happened to George Floyd. Our souls cried,” said Alexander.
For nine minutes, upward of 100 people participating in the demonstration and the walk to follow would get on their knees in memory of Floyd, a black man who died during a Minneapolis arrest after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have since been fired and arrested, and protests surrounding racism and police brutality have surged across the country. Similar events with health care workers were taking place in Anchorage and Seattle on Saturday. Fairbanksans were gathering before 8:30 a.m. for White Coats for Black Lives.
“It is a demonstration, a rally, to show our health care support for the inequalities in health care for black and Indigenous lives in the state and in the country,” said Dr. Jennifer Ribar, who practices osteopathic manipulation.
Ribar and Fairbanks physicians communicated with Anchorage physicians to coordinate a time, spoke to the city about the demonstration and created a page on Facebook about the event.
While the crowd knelt, “Amazing Grace” sounded on chimes in the background as 9 a.m. came and passed.
After the nine minutes were up, people stood and marched across the pedestrian bridge over the Chena River, then back down the Cushman Street bridge to the plaza. Signs showed raised fists and lab coats were decorated with quotes and names of those who have died in police shootings.
Fakira Borkovec, a family nurse practitioner, stood with her family.
“I’m marching for my children who are black. I’m marching for all the black people in America, around the world who are continuously discriminated against,” Borkovec said.
Her children, 5 years old and 7 months old, were by her side. With the event in the plaza, she indicated her hopes were to raise awareness and get people talking more. Her sign read: “Have the courage to speak up & act against racism. Your silence is devastating.”
“People are turning a blind eye to racism. People don’t speak about it. People don’t act about it. People stay complacent about it and so it doesn’t change, because it’s uncomfortable to have a talk,” she said. “If you see your friends or family members are being racist or discriminating against black people or other minorities, you need to speak up.”
Benjamin Greene, a fourth year medical student, said he saw the video of Floyd and felt these things happen more often than people see captured. He added he wants to come out to support justice and minorities with implicit bias harbored against them.
“I’m asian and I feel like we need to give those people a voice who maybe have been dealt the short end of the stick, not out of their own will, but just circumstances that life has dealt them,” he said. “I want to support them.”
Dr. Carla Cartagena De Jesus, a pediatrician, addressed the crowd following the walk.
“We have a unique and very humbling platform as health care workers and that platform is supposed to be dedicated to the health and wellbeing of all,” she said.
“That is our duty. That is our calling and when injustices in our society compromise that health and wellbeing of the people that we care for, it is our duty to act — and notice that I said act. A lot of folks are saying that this isn’t a health care problem. Well I’m here to tell you that it is.”
She cited her work as a pediatrician and quoted Frederick Douglas: “It is easier to build a strong child than to fix a broken man.”
Dr. Jenny Lessner, a family medicine physician practicing primary care, helped organize the event. She said she thinks interest and support in the community.
“The medical community has been silent for a long time and folks are excited to come out and show support,” she said.
Lessner cited her concern for the community, her neighbors and her patients.
“I see this in every aspect of my life. I see it personally. I see it professionally and I definitely see it as a physician,” she said. “I want my co-workers, I want my patients and I want my community to know that doctors and health care workers see this is a problem. We understand that it’s valid and we’re allies.”
As people dispersed from the event, a few lingered, talking with their coworkers and families.
Priscilla Sipple, an emergency department nurse said, she attended as a black female who feels passionately about the issue.
She had some hopes for what the demonstrators achieved.
“I just hope that they have an enlightenment — enlightenment of what’s going on in America, what’s been going on in America,” Sipple said, “and at least have some compassion about minorities that are actually going through this.”
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal