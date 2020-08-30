A handful of private K-12 schools in Fairbanks are conducting in-person classes.
School administrators said it’s important that students learn with teachers in classrooms and that managing the risks from the coronavirus pandemic are worth it.
At least three private schools have strict COVID-19 protocols such as temperature checks, physical barriers between students and face masks. Parents aren’t allowed to step inside some private school buildings.
One school has seen an increase in enrollment as a result of the virus outbreak.
“We’ve gotten many calls since the public schools started remotely,” said Sabrina Binkley, director of Spruce Tree Montessori School, which moved furniture around to make room for five more elementary students. The school is taking applications.
At Fairbanks’ largest private education institution, the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, school was phased in starting with older students on Aug. 17.
“So far, school is going well and is both wonderfully familiar and very new,” said Director of Schools Amanda Angaiak in a statement posted Friday on the school website.
The Catholic schools have face mask requirements, a new class model for older students involving four classes per semester instead of the usual six, and staggered student departure times.
A school safety liaison and physicians worked with school administrators on a COVID-19 mitigation plan.
The Catholic schools are using vinyl barriers in classrooms where social distancing guidelines are challenging. Students are grouped in classroom cohorts that avoid mixing.
“The core subjects take place in the morning and special classes (PE, art, music, Second Step, study hall, etc.) take place in the afternoon,” said Cassandra Ferree, who is development director. “To limit exposure time, parents have the option of picking up their children after the core classes.”
Angaiak said schools will remain open depending on “community circumstance and whether our consultants think it is safe to be in-person.”
The Catholic schools are also offering online learning.
“We recognize at any point during this year we may need to move some classes or all classes online. The transition to online learning should be fairly seamless,” Angaiak said in the website post titled “Providing In-Person Education in a Pandemic.”
The school has about 330 students after limiting enrollment due to social distancing.
Parents are asked to screen their child for symptoms and conduct temperature checks at home before bringing students to school, according to officials.
Temperature checks are conducted on students after they arrive at the private Montessori school next door to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
The school has a nontraditional schedule, and the 2020-21 academic year started Aug. 4, according to Binkley.
“One hundred percent of our enrolled parents preferred in person learning,” she wrote in an emailed response to questions.
Masks and “frequent hand hygiene” are part of the school day now, said Binkley, who is also the school founder.
Spruce Tree’s COVID-19 mitigation guidelines are a combination of state guidelines for day camps and guidelines by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
“We find them to be reasonable, practical and cost-effective,” Binkley said.
Because of the mask requirement, physical distancing is not required at Spruce Tree school at all times. The school has 75 students.
Far North Christian School and Fairhill Christian School are also holding in-person classes. An administrator at Far North said some classes are being held outside.
