A Fairbanks school board work session is planned for Tuesday so leaders can discuss whether to expand access at school buildings while the district is in the high-risk status for coronavirus transmission.
A meeting notice from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District states that “all delivery models of student instruction, from full remote learning to full in-person instruction” will be discussed. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is being conducted by video conference.
Leaders will work within the parameters of state health orders and “any other applicable state or federal governmental directives,” including the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development’s Smart Start 2020 guidelines for operating schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board is under pressure from parents wishing to get their children off of computers and into school buildings for learning and education workers worried about the risks associated with COVID-19.
The district operates about 35 schools and has a workforce of nearly 2,000 people. It’s one of the biggest employers in the borough, and Superintendent Karen Gaborik has repeatedly said she is concerned about workplace safety and public health.
The school board postponed action Tuesday on plans for expanding school building access to limited numbers of students after administrators said state COVID-19 Outbreak Disaster Health Order No. 5 states they must follow Smart Start 2020 guidelines, which call for students to be in distance learning when a school district is in high-risk operational status.
A request to the governor’s office by the Daily News-Miner for clarification on the health order is pending.
School enrollment is down, and the dropout rate is up since March when schools in the Fairbanks area were closed as COVID-19 spread around the globe.
An October survey of thousands of parents in the Fairbanks school district shows 54% of parents said their students’ learning was meeting or surpassing expectations, while 46% said learning was below or far below expectations.
The school board has received thousands of comments and emails from parents and others since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Many parents shared stories of hardship juggling work responsibilities while helping children at home with online school, while other parents thanked education leaders for prioritizing public health and for developing a model for remote learning.
The latest case count summary by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows growth in new cases in the Fairbanks borough has slowed.
The borough has one of the lowest rates of new cases among the Alaska regions.
Hospital beds, on the other hand, are reportedly filling up as the virus blazes through rural and Southcentral Alaska.
The state report said 23 people in Alaska are on ventilators, down from 27 earlier in the week.
The number of COVID-19 deaths reported since Monday is 21 with nine of those being reclassifications after a death certificate review.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, both of Western Alaska, are among the recent deaths. The rest of the recently recorded virus deaths were people in their 60s or older.
