Residents who phoned in to the Borough Assembly meeting on Thursday largely criticized a $170 million budget plan, saying it’s too expensive at this time when the economy is in shock from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re in a different time,” Christine Robbins told the assembly. “We need to reflect that in our budgeting.”
Some of the criticism focused on three proposed new public employee positions. One would help with emergency management and the two others would be authorized to write tickets at trash dumping sites.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough spending plan would pay for government operations, such as pools, parks, libraries and the landfill, for the fiscal year that starts July 1. It is subject to approval as soon as May 14.
Fred Vreeman credited the assembly for trimming about $6 million from an initial proposal but said, “Honestly, it’s not enough.” The number of public employees should be cut in half, he said.
“This should not be a business as usual budget, and the budget that you are looking at is a business as usual budget,” he said.
Borough leaders said they aim to invest in aging infrastructure and maintain the status quo level of services with no property tax increase.
The plan is a few million dollars reduced from the current budget year. It calls for a $9 million contribution to a facilities maintenance reserve and freezes a portion of negotiated public employee pay raises. The base property tax rate is proposed to remain 13.892 mills.
The plan cuts five holidays from the public bus system schedule and reduces by $500,000 the annual support to Explore Fairbanks for destination marketing. Leaders nixed proposed new computer equipment at public libraries.
About a dozen people attended a budget protest not far from the Juanita Helms Borough Administrative Center shortly before the hearing at which 16 people testified.
“Keep reducing the budget, please,” said Libby Dalton Slane. “This is not the time to be adding new positions to an already bloated government entity,” she said. “I don’t think you’ll see other government bureaucracies adding positions at this time.”
The assembly also heard from parents of the Midnight Sun Swim Team unhappy with a proposal to raise pool rental rates by 20%. In 2018, the rates for swim teams nearly doubled and teams are still struggling to deal with it, parents said.
School district administrators additionally phoned in. Superintendent Karen Gaborik said she is looking at options for what the 2020-2021 school year would look like. If 6 feet of social distancing continues to be a public health mandate, double shifts of school could be needed to achieve that, she said.
The draft budget proposes to reduce the annual contribution to public education by $1 million, making it $49 million.
Doug Tansy, president of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council, counseled the assembly to fully fund the borough’s labor contracts. He called the freeze on negotiated step increases “somewhat of a dangerous precedent.”
A few callers spoke in favor of the spending plan, saying borough services contribute to quality of life.
John Perreault, a member of the borough Planning Commission, thanked the assembly for its budget work and said borough services are needed.
