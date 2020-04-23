Westmark Hotels & Inns has clarified that its Fairbanks property remains open but only to serve individuals deemed as “offering essential services and providing critical infrastructure,” according to a notice published on the company’s website Wednesday.
“Any individuals who are working as essential can book a room at the hotel and stay here,” said Cory Kilchrist, the assistant general manager at Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center.
The Westmark Fairbanks has been operating under this modification since April 6, according to a notice published on the company’s website on that date. While the Westmark Fairbanks remains open, four of the company’s other properties around the state are closed.
On Monday, the Daily News-Miner reported that Westmark Hotels & Inns had closed all five of its properties, using information from the company’s website that turned out to be incorrect. A news release published on the company’s website on April 15 stated that the decision to close all five properties was made “for the health and protection of our team members and guests” amid the ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus.
“We have made the very difficult decision to close our Westmark properties until further notice,” the release stated. “We feel this is the best choice to get through the current health pandemic in the safest and most responsible way. We share in your disappointment to have to cancel your upcoming travel plans.”
The hotels that are now closed include Westmark Anchorage, Westmark Skagway, Westmark Dawson City and McKinley Chalet Resort at Denali National Park.
Westmark Hotels & Inns is a subsidiary of Holland America Line, which recently announced the cancellation of all of its cruise ship operations through June 30. Holland America subsidiary Princess Cruises also announced it would not open its five Alaska lodges for the entire 2020 season and that it has canceled all of its land, sea and rail tours for 2020.
The Westmark Sitka Hotel and the Westmark Whitehorse Hotel, neither of which are owned by Westmark Hotels & Inns, both remain open.
Questions about eligibility to book a room at the Westmark Fairbanks can be directed to the hotel at 907-456-7722.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.