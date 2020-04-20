Alaska’s largest hotel company, Westmark Hotels & Inns, has announced it has closed all five of its properties until further notice. A news release published on the company’s website last week states that the decision was made “for the health and protection of our team members and guests” amid the ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Westmark Hotels & Inns is a subsidiary of Holland America Line, which recently announced the cancellation of all of its cruise ship operations through June 30. Holland America subsidiary Princess Cruises also announced it would not open its five Alaska lodges for the entire 2020 season and that it has canceled all of its land, sea and rail tours for 2020.
“We have made the very difficult decision to close our Westmark properties until further notice,” the news release states. “We feel this is the best choice to get through the current health pandemic in the safest and most responsible way. We share in your disappointment to have to cancel your upcoming travel plans.”
The hotels that are now closed include the Westmark Fairbanks, Westmark Anchorage, Westmark Skagway, McKinley Chalet Resort at Denali National Park and Westmark Dawson City in Canada's Yukon.
The Westmark Sitka Hotel and the Westmark Whitehorse Hotel, neither of which are owned by Westmark Hotels & Inns, both remain open.
This story will be updated.
