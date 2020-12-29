The West Valley High School National Honor Society is performing a donation drive supporting the Fairbanks-based youth shelter, The Door. The organization, which helps homeless youth, is in need of lightning cables, USBC charging cables, deodorant, body wash, headphones, hair brushes, Clorox wipes, fresh fruit, gift cards and snacks.
The drive begins Jan. 4. All donations should be dropped off in the box in front of West Valley High School at 3800 Geist Road before Jan. 31, when the drive ends.
“The Door needs the above materials now more than any other time of the year,” an email from the honor society to the News-Miner read. “It’s the goal of the NHS to help start 2021 off right by giving back to the community, and you can help too.”
A media campaign on the West Valley NHS Instagram is running through the end of the drive, and social media visitors are encouraged to like, repost, like reposts, and spread the word about the drive for The Door. Each week will feature a different theme as 2021 begins, and West Valley-themed sticker packs designed by West Valley NHS members will be available for purchase on Redbubble as a fundraiser for the chapter.
For more information, email Gage Tilly at tillyget2003@gmail.com.