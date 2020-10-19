Wendy Dominique wanted to be a teacher but she settled for president of the Board of Education.
She first ran for the school board as a concerned parent in 2003 after a bad experience with the handling of a disciplinary issue with one of her three sons.
“I didn’t think I had a chance in the world,” she said in an interview.
She won. People kept encouraging her to serve one more term, and voters reelected her five times.
Tuesday marks Dominique’s last regular school board meeting.
Records going back to 1950 show she is the longest-serving member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board of Education, according to the board secretary.
After Dominique decided not to run for reelection this year, voters replaced her with Maggie Matheson. Dominique said she plans to keep working with the school district on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We have to make sure every student coming to our schools is treated the same,” said the retired federal budget analyst. “We are all human beings.”
She was brought up in Annapolis, Maryland, in a family with four children headed by a single mother. She began working at the telephone company after school while in the eleventh grade.
“They hired 10 black students,” she said. “It was a great job. It paid very well. It was a big opportunity.”
“I lived in the ghetto,” Dominique said. “I look back on it now and I see how much of a step up it was for me.”
The job allowed her to contribute to rent and groceries and help keep her family afloat.
Later, she went on to work a variety of civil service jobs as a military wife. In 1989, the U.S. Army brought the Dominique family to Fort Wainwright. Two of Dominique’s three children are products of Fairbanks North Star Borough public schools.
Dominique said that when she first joined the school board, she worked on reforming student discipline.
A task force involving a local judge “dug deep,” Dominique said, finding that the school district had some disciplinary practices that were harsher than criminal penalties for the same acts.
“The discipline wasn’t being implemented equitably,” Dominique said.
Another area that Dominique aimed to improve is career and technical education programs.
CTE skills—such as those Dominique learned working for the telephone company in high school—are job skills, she said. They can help a person provide for a family or pay their way through college.
“I just feel like it’s the way to go,” Dominique said.
One of the hardest decisions to come before education leaders is how to conduct public education during a global pandemic.
Thousands of public school students in the Fairbanks area are receiving instruction online since school started Aug. 20. The school district has been in the operational high risk zone for coronavirus transmission since Aug. 31.
“I want to get the kids back in school but we have to look at the medical side of it,” Dominique said.
She is critical of her performance early as a school board member.
“When I first came on the board, I wasn’t listening to anybody,” she said.
Then she started listening to Ann Shortt, who was the superintendent in the early aughts. Shortt taught Dominique to always put students’ interests first. That principal has served Dominique well, she said.
She came to learn that angry parents would calm down once they understood that leaders had students’ interests at heart, she said.
Her advice to local education leaders is to conduct a thorough search for a new superintendent to replace Karen Gaborik, who is retiring at the end of the school year. A successful candidate should be able to answer difficult questions around equality and inclusion and offer examples, Dominique said.
She also called for a renewed effort aimed at improving reading skills.
In 2018, Dominique was named a Woman of Distinction by the Farthest North Girl Scout Council.
“I never felt like I was a politician,” she said.
