The country's fourth-largest bank joined two other multinational financial institutions this week in pulling support for oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Wells Fargo made the announcement Monday as part of an update of its social and environmental policies, stating it would not “directly finance oil and gas projects in the Arctic region, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”
Goldman Sachs pulled its support in December, and JPMorgan Chase made a similar move last month.
The Wells Fargo announcement has brought about mixed responses from different stakeholder groups: celebration from environmental groups across the state and country and ire from Alaska's members of Congress, who view drilling in the refuge's coastal plain area as a staple in the state's natural resource development sector.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski did not have a new statement in response to Wells Fargo's announcement. However, last week the senator criticized JPMorgan Chase's similar declaration.
“I have to say it bothers me when I read and hear from some who suggest that in order to combat climate change, Alaska must immediately turn away from developing our resources. The reality is, the world will need conventional resources for a long time to come. Under the International Energy Agency’s sustainable development scenario, which reflects emission reductions under the Paris Agreement, the world will still consume about 67 million barrels of oil per day in 2040," she said in a statement.
“So as far as I’m concerned, the very last drop of oil that the world uses should come from Alaska’s North Slope," she said. "Alaskans set the standard for responsible production. We’ve got strong oversight, we have stringent environmental regulations."
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan expressed frustration with the Wells Fargo announcement and what he sees as a "dangerous trend" in pulled financial support from oil development in the area. He took aim at Senate Democrats, who he says have greatly contributed to the trend.
"It’s been encouraged by over one-third of the Democratic senators to essentially pressure these banks," Sullivan said in a phone call Monday evening. "They’re losing the legislative battle, for example ANWR where we won fair and square and now they’re turning to this sort of social pressure."
Sullivan called Wells Fargo's announcement a "huge disappointment."
"That’s one of the biggest banks in Alaska," he said. "I wonder if they asked the North Slope Borough before making this decision or if they asked Alaskan residents."
Sullivan pointed to Alaska's environmental policies in defending the state's ability to develop its natural resources.
"These CEOs don’t have a clue, not a clue on how responsible we are with regard to our environment. The hypocrisy that comes out of these actions is so apparent," Sullivan said. "It drives energy production to the regimes that have much lower standards than we do. All of these banks fund Russia, they don’t give a rats you know what about their environment."
Sullivan said he and his Alaska congressional colleagues have been urging other banks not to follow suit.
Republican Rep. Don Young appeared unruffled by the third financial pullout, noting he believed it would not affect oil development in the state.
“Alaskans know our state best, and we’re good stewards of the environment. It’s a shame that liberal special interests continue to involve themselves in the business of Alaska," he said. "In the end I am confident that the proper investments in Alaskan energy resources will be made.”
Wells Fargo has 48 branches across Alaska.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.