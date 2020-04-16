Local lenders are becoming overwhelmed by the volume of loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, a $350 billion fund established as part of the federal CARES Act in response to the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Small Business Administration, which is dispersing the loans through local lenders, just over 2,700 loans worth over $600 million had been approved in Alaska as of Monday. Across the nation, over 1 million loans worth almost $250 billion had been approved by that date.
The program, which launched April 3, offers low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow. The program is intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, speaking with the Daily News-Miner Editorial Board on Tuesday, said some lenders are straining to keep up with the high volume of loan applications while those who have been approved are waiting on the funds.
“What we’re hearing is that, while the loans may have been approved, folks still haven’t seen the money yet,” she said, adding that one institution simply didn’t have enough staff to process the loans.
Murkowski said a representative from the Alaska Bankers Association informed her that banks across the state had “processed a year’s worth of loans in the past two weeks.”
At Northrim Bank, Katie Bender, the bank’s community a public relations manager, said the lender had to stop accepting new applications just one week after the program launched.
“We have stopped accepting new applications just so we can get through the backlog of the ones we have received,” she said. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation for us.”
Bender added that the bank has moved staff from different divisions to help with the load.
“The program itself is changing as well. They’re adding gig workers and the self-employed,” she said.
Other local lenders have resorted to temporarily hiring additional staff. In an unexpected turn, Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks has ended up going back to work for Mt. McKinley Bank.
“That’s where you caught me. I’m at the bank,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
“One of my former coworkers lives down the street from me and we bumped into each other,” LeBon continued. “He said, ‘Hey you got some free time for a week or two?’”
LeBon, who spent 17 years at the bank and became its executive vice president, said he’s been helping to process Paycheck Protection Program loans. He said the bank has received roughly 250 over the past week and noted that, although there are many applications left to process, the bank has started dispersing money to some applicants.
“That’s keeping us busy. We’re trying to get these loans processed and the money out as rapidly as we possibly can,” he said. “We’re dispersing different loan requests every day. It’s kind of being processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. We’re trying to turn the loans around in a few days. Sometimes the applications lack critical information that we need to verify, so that may add a day or two.”
LeBon said he’s currently unsure how long he’ll work at Mt. McKinley.
“That’s a good question, because the volume is trickling off. We’re still getting applications daily, but the rush was a good 10 days ago,” he said. “We’re trying to crank out these loans as quickly as we can. I do hope to work myself out of a job.
“I spent 42 years in banking before I was elected to the Legislature,” he said. “And I did not think I’d come back to banking any time soon, but these are unusual times that call for unusual actions.”
In the meantime, the federal legislation continues to evolve. Gig workers and the self-employed were recently added to the list of businesses that can apply for the paycheck loans and, according to Murkowski, it’s highly likely that more funding will be added to the program.
“In some areas, we’re learning now we unfunded small business loan paycheck protection. I think we undershot that,” she said, before explaining some of the other issues with the program in its current form.
“With the Paycheck Protection Program, we have a serious issue in the state of Alaska with the time period with which they calculate your eligibility for that program,” she said. “Because right now it does not work if you’re a seasonal worker.
“If you’re part of the tourism industry and your business doesn’t come on until mid-May, you’re not going to hire your employees until maybe mid-April, early-April,” she said. “Well, according to the CARES Act, you’re relying on an average payroll that begins March 1, through June 30. Well, that March 1 doesn’t work for most of us.”
“We’re going to have to revise that and rework it. So we’ve got an amendment and we’re ready to go with that,” she added.
