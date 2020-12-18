An Anchorage man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting and wounding a Wasilla police officer during what started out as a traffic stop over a routine moving violation, police said Friday.
The incident started at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, when the Wasilla officer, who has not been identified, tried to pull over Patrick E. Marrs II, 57, of Anchorage for failing to yield. According to a statement issued by the Alaska State Troopers, Marrs sped off down Bogard Road, then stopped near a roundabout, engaged in a firefight with the officer and then ran away.
Officers from several law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the scene and about an hour later, Marrs was arrested without incident near Sierra Street in the Shaw Tri-Lakes Subdivision. Marrs was later found to have four felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant issued for his arrest. In addition, he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, misconduct involving a weapon, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and providing false information to a peace officer. Marrs was taken to Anchorage Correctional Complex, awaiting arraignment.
The wounded officer was transported from the scene to a hospital where he was treated and released. Amanda Graham, public information officer for the Wasilla Police Department, said the injuries were serious but non-life threatening. The officer's name is being withheld for 72 hours per police department policy on shooting incidents. A woman who was in the car during the incident was injured, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.
