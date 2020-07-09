A Wasilla man riding an all-terrain vehicle was reportedly swept in to the Copper River below Chitina while trying to cross O'Brien Creek, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers in Glennallen received information at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday that a man, later identified as Barry Yocom, 68, was operating an Argo while attempting to cross the creek when the rush of water forced him and the machine into the Copper River.
Troopers, including Alaska Wildlife Troopers, used aircraft and local jet boat charter services to search for Yocom. A search of the area revealed items from the Argo, but there was no sign of Yocom, according to troopers.
The search has been halted, and next of kin has been notified.
