A contract employee for the trans-Alaska oil pipeline who was attacked by a black bear Friday near Pump Station 5 battled back with a pocketknife.
Michael Becwar, 53, of Wasilla, was jogging near the airfield known as Prospect Creek, which is approximately a quarter of a mile from the pump station, when he was attacked by the bear at around 6 p.m. The station is roughly 180 miles north of Fairbanks on the Dalton Highway.
“Becwar did his best to fight the bear off and did use a pocketknife to deliver several superficial wounds to the animal,” Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Megan Peters wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner on Wednesday. “The knife was not immediately effective at stopping the attack and ultimately the bear simply terminated the attack on its own volition.”
Troopers said Becwar estimated he struggled with the bear for 15 minutes. The bear then dragged him off the road and into some nearby brush and stopped attacking him. After staying nearby for about 10 minutes, the bear left the immediate area. According to troopers, Becwar was alone for roughly an hour before Alyeska Security found him and reported the incident.
Becwar was then flown to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries and is recovering. According to a Fairbanks Memorial Hospital spokesperson, he was in “stable condition” as of Wednesday afternoon.
The bear, identified as an adult male black bear, was found and killed by Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. security personnel on Sunday. According to troopers, the bear that was killed was located in the same area the attack occurred and matched the description that Becwar gave of an “adult cinnamon phase black bear.”
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game performed a necropsy on the animal and confirmed it was likely the same animal involved in the attack. Troopers said that the bear had “superficial knife wounds” in its chest that occurred several days before the time of death.
Glenn Stout, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Fish and Game, said Becwar had encountered the bear a number of times prior to the attack.
“They shot at it one time that night and it took off in the brush. When they went out the next morning, it was still in the same area,” Stout said. “So it sounds like it was the only one.”
According to Stout, the department collected DNA samples from the bear to test against samples taken from Becwar’s clothing. He noted that the bear was in poor condition but not emaciated and had no injuries. He added that the bear’s gall bladder was full of fluid, as though it had just emerged from its den after months of not eating.
“When we opened up the stomach, it looked like it hadn’t been eating hardly at all,” Stout said. “There was just a little bit of grass and water in its stomach. That gave us a good clue that it wasn’t a defensive attack. It wasn’t trying to defend prey.”
In light of this, the department is unsure why the bear appeared to be sticking around the area. Stout said it’s possible that the bear was attracted to a nearby parked vehicle.
“It obviously wasn’t getting food there, so why it was sticking around, we don’t know,” he said.
Stout reminded the public that bears have fairly recently emerged from their dens. Moose and caribou are currently in calving season, and some bears will have cubs with them, which can often result in females being more aggressive and protective.
“You’ve got to be prepared, making a lot of noise, making other animals aware that you’re in the vicinity,” Stout said. “Female bears that are out there are going to be defensive of their cubs, and all bears are going to be defensive of kill sites.”
Stout said that the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. has conducted a flyover since the attack and did not see any other bears in the vicinity.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.