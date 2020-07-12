Now is the chance to run for borough assembly, school board, city council or the Interior Gas Utility board of directors. The filing period for local office opens Wednesday.
For most of the offices, candidates must be a registered voter and have a year of residency in the cities or the borough. For school board, the residency requirement is 30 days.
Terms of local office are for three years, and almost all local leaders receive a monthly stipend.
It costs $25 to file for local office and hopefuls are required to disclose information about personal finances.
The filing period closes on July 29.
The elections for the city of North Pole, city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough are planned for Oct. 6.
Borough Assembly
Voters will choose leaders for three borough assembly seats this year.
Incumbents holding two of those seats — Aaron Lojewski and Jimi Cash — have said they plan to run for another term.
One seat, held by Assemblyman Christopher Quist, is being vacated. Quist has served two consecutive terms, which is the limit.
The assembly makes major financial decisions for the borough, including setting the budget, deciding the property tax rate, allocating money for public education and deciding which public construction projects to fund or put before the voters for public bonds.
The assembly also makes some land use decisions.
The panel meets weekly on Thursdays and other times as needed. Assembly members are paid a stipend of $900 a month.
Board of Education
Voters will select three leaders to serve on the school board this year.
Those seats up for election are currently held by Wendy Dominique, school board president, Tim Doran and Sean Rice.
Doran confirmed on Saturday that he plans to seek a second term. Dominique and Rice, the longest-serving school board members, said they are still deciding whether to run for reelection.
There are no term limits on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, which allocates money to schools and approves policies, such as discipline and dress code, along with deciding the school calendar.
School board meetings are held on Tuesdays twice a month, and members are paid a monthly stipend of $400.
Fairbanks City Council
The city council in Fairbanks has two openings with Councilmen Jerry Cleworth and David Pruhs ending their second consecutive terms, which is the council limit.
The Fairbanks City Council approves the annual city budget, votes on union contracts, weighs in on liquor licenses and sets fees, including trash collection rates.
The council meets weekly either on Monday nights or early Tuesday mornings. Members earn a $500 monthly stipend.
North Pole City Council
Two seats on the North Pole City Council will appear on the city ballot this year.
Councilman DeJohn Cromer said he plans to run for another term. Councilwoman Aino Welch also reportedly plans to run for reelection.
The council sets the city budget, sales tax rate and pay scale for city employees among other things.
The North Pole council meets twice a month on Mondays. Members are paid a stipend of $150 per meeting.
The election in North Pole is a little different than the other municipalities. Candidates do not run for particular seats. Instead, the top vote getters are elected.
Interior Gas Utility
Two positions on the public gas utility governing board will appear on the October borough ballot. Both are open seats.
Jack Wilbur is termed out, and Patrice Lee said recently that she will not seek reelection.
The IGU board makes major decisions for the public utility, which is in the middle of an expansion. The board approves spending, decides what to charge for natural gas and approves contracts, including the natural gas supply contract.
A contract with Hilcorp, the current gas supplier, expires next year.
The board meets twice a month on Tuesdays and members receive no stipend.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.