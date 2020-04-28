Walk-in public shooting hours at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Hunter Education Indoor Shooting Range resumed with a normal schedule Wednesday, according to a public notice from the department. The last day of walk-in public hours before the summer season begins is May 15.
“We will be operating with social distancing in place, in light of the COVID-19 public health situation, and may need to limit facility occupancy at times,” the notice states. “We will be evaluating operations for summer 2020 and will post the summer schedule and information when available.”
For questions or to check on lane availability, email range@aimcomm.org or phone 907-452-5837. If you want more time at the range, you can purchase a 7-Hour Special of range lane rental time in advance. To make a purchase online, go to bit.ly/2yPR2Am.