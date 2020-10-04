The tax cap is on the borough ballot for renewal this year as Proposition 1.
It’s the same ballot question that voters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough saw two years ago.
A yes vote on the proposition blocks changes to the maximum allowable revenues that can be collected by the borough for a period of two years.
A no vote means the maximum allowable revenues can be dropped or altered. The election is Tuesday.
Supporters say the cap must be renewed every two years to block the Borough Assembly from increasing taxing and spending in the borough however much it likes.
“Over the years, the cap has served you well,” wrote Ann Roberts, a tax cap proponent, in a statement to voters advocating for approval of the proposition and published by the Borough Clerk’s Office with other election materials.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said no one has come forward to publicly oppose the tax cap this year.
Under the law, the cap is adjusted for inflation, “new construction, payments on bonds, additional voter-approved services, new judgments against the borough, special appropriations necessary on an emergency basis, certain hotel-motel taxes transferred to the hotel-motel room tax fund (used primarily to fund tourism marketing), and any amount withdrawn from the general fund fund balance in the preceding year if designated by the assembly as a reduction to the property tax levy,” according to the fact sheet by the clerk’s office.
The tax cap has been in place in different forms since 1987. It “applies to all taxing jurisdictions and types of tax revenue, including property taxes and sales taxes,” the fact sheet states.
The borough has taxes on property, tobacco products, alcohol, marijuana and hotel rooms.
Roberts is secretary of the Interior Taxpayers Association, which organizes signature-gathering campaigns to get the tax cap proposition on the ballot.
She wrote in her statement favoring renewal that taxes would be much higher without the cap.
“Opponents like to blame maintenance backlogs on the cap, but in truth many years the budget has come in under the cap, with the assembly and mayor choosing not to spend on maintenance,” she wrote.
The clerk’s office received no opposing statement, according to Trickey. She said the person who wrote an opinion opposing the cap in previous years declined to this year along with other people contacted.
Trickey also checked records of the Alaska Public Offices Commission to see if an opposition group had formed. She found none, she said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545.