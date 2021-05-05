The eight stars below Fairbanks’ Birch Hill Cemetery just got brighter.
Friends Cilla Dayton and Diana Skogstad volunteered to give a makeover to the stars that form the Big Dipper constellation above Fairbanks.
Dayton explained that she and Skogstad, both of whom have relatives buried in the cemetery, visited Birch Hill last Memorial Day to honor fallen veterans. They walked through the entire cemetery and eventually reached the stars, which they noticed were dirty and in need of fresh paint.
“They didn’t look too good,” Dayton said.
The two women took apart the stars, removing the Styrofoam interiors to clean beneath them.
“It was such a mess,” Dayton said.
She added that the grass was overgrown, making it hard to remove the Styrofoam. Dayton and Skogstad then put two layers of yellow on the outside of the stars. They also replaced the lights so that the stars will be more visible at night.
Keith Blanchard, co-owner of the Blanchard Family Funeral home, said the stars have been there for the 15 years he has worked at the funeral home. Over the years, different organizations have volunteered to care for them, but Blanchard was unsure when they were last painted.
