Ashton Varner says the VISTA program that brought her to Fairbanks saved her life. As she prepares to leave after two years, she reflects on her time here.
Formerly of Dothan, Alabama, Varner left her home state for Portland, Oregon, after graduating from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2015. She lived there for about two years, and entered what she called a “dark time.”
She found temporary work doing data entry in an accounting department, but didn’t enjoy it.
“It just didn’t have any meaning. It didn’t have a purpose for me, so I was very bored with my job,” she said.
Additionally, after leaving Alabama, she came out to her parents as a lesbian. She was raised in a conservative household and town, so coming out was not an easy or entirely safe choice. She knew about her sexuality at a young age, but it took her until the age of 25 to tell her family. There was some tension between her and her parents because of this.
Between coming out and having a job she didn’t enjoy, she became depressed. She had done volunteer work for years in Alabama and felt deeply that her accounting position would make no difference to the world.
“All of that together was not a good fit. It was very challenging,” Varner said. She became suicidal.
In the midst of this, a friend and former AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America, or VISTA, who’d served in Montana, told Varner about the program.
“It just sounded like work that would be really fulfilling, that would be challenging, but that would also help me grow,” she said. After two years, she confirms that her thoughts about VISTA were right, saying, “it helped me grow in every aspect of my life, personal and professional.”
She applied to the program and came to Fairbanks in March 2018. She was first assigned to Noel Wien Library. She was the first VISTA, to be assigned to the library since the 1970s.
The darkness started to lift. Varner made new friends within the first couple of weeks. She was able to connect with the community quickly and participated in a Dalton Highway cleanup project. Soon, Varner wasn’t in the dark place anymore.
Her project at the library was to complete a survey of at least 350 people to determine what the people of Fairbanks and the North Star Borough wanted from the library. She worked to learn more about the community, designed the survey and conducted it, gathering nearly three times the needed responses and delivering them to the library staff. The responses helped the library to plan for infrastructure changes and new programming.
Less formally, Varner also helped implement the library’s puzzle program, which she said has been popular with patrons. The library placed a puzzle on a table near the reference desk, where patrons could work on it. According to Varner, the puzzles brought patrons together, as some patrons who had fought the previous day would work on the puzzle together.
It was a simple idea that added to the quality of life for some patrons, Varner said.
After she finished her year with the library, Varner was given the opportunity to work as a team leader and recruit new VISTAs. She liked that she could help influence and guide her team members in Fairbanks, which by that point, was a place she loved to be.
A big part of being in VISTA is walking away from projects and handing them to the next person in line. Varner was excited to begin work recently to provide books to those incarcerated at Fairbanks Correctional Center. She was given a list of the books and authors in highest demand at the center and the center’s restrictions on donations.
While she could not be there to implement the program, as a nearly-final act of charity in Fairbanks, Varner went shopping. She bought 20 books for FCC, proud that she could combine something she loves — book shopping — with a meaningful purpose.
Varner will leave Alaska in early April and hopes to find similarly fulfilling work in Hawaii. In the interim, she recommends that newcomers to the Interior take advantage of offers to go snowshoeing and dogsledding — to get as much out of Fairbanks as she did.
“Take people up on their offers. Say, ‘yes,’” she said, “And follow up with, ‘How should I dress for that?’”
