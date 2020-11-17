Tourists and locals can enjoy Fairbanks during the pandemic without breaking social distancing rules. Watching 360-degree videos of the aurora borealis and walking the city attractions in a self-guided tour are just a few examples of safe tourist activities developed by the domestic marketing organization Explore Fairbanks.
“Underlying all of this is the idea of exploring Fairbanks responsibly,” said Kasey Gillam, communications assistant director for the organization.
Immersive 360-degree videos and photos of Fairbanks’ attractions gained new relevance and appeal with the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing people from anywhere in the world to imagine themselves floating the Chena River, riding in a dog sled through the woods, watching the northern lights and enjoying the view of the midnight sun, all from the comfort of their home.
The 360-degree videos are just a portion of the Explore Fairbanks’ video gallery located at www.explorefairbanks.com/videos. Over the summer, the organization created a series of “Explore Local” videos focusing on the city’s museums, parks and food and is in the process of highlighting winter attractions such as visiting North Pole, skiing and ice fishing, Gillam said.
“These videos are intended to give local residents ideas for things they can get out and do while they explore local,” she said.
Besides digital exploration, locals and visitors can take a self-guided walking tour downtown and explore up to 42 historical sites, including Immaculate Conception Church, Lacey Street Theatre and Clay Street Cemetery.
Brochures with a map and locations of the attractions can be found at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In addition, visitors can pick up MP3 players to listen to narrated descriptions of the places.
To make the tour more interactive and accessible, Explore Fairbanks’ team plans to release an app next year to navigate people from one city attraction to another.
Besides adapting the walking tour into an app format, the team is developing a 90-minute “Newcomers Driving Tour” for visiting attractions such as Pioneer Park, Creamer’s Field and Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds and Ice Park. Both app-based tours will have narrated text and pictures of the attractions.
Since some of the most popular Interior Alaska attractions are the aurora borealis and midnight sun, Explore Fairbanks helps find the best times to view them.
The Aurora Tracker on the organization’s website predicts northern lights viewing opportunities for six locations in the area based on the data from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, weather forecast and amount of daylight hours, while the Midnight Sun Tracker shows the current number of daylight hours in a day.
To help visitors and locals find open places to eat, shop and adventure, Explore Fairbanks highlights which businesses are open during the pandemic at https://www.explorefairbanks.com/.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.