Applications for the Alaska Humanities Forum COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants, which run up to $10,000, are now open for local cultural nonprofits.
The organization is distributing Alaska’s share of emergency-relief grants for cultural nonprofits. The grants come from a portion of the $75 million received by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan. Funding is to be used by the nonprofits for sustaining operational expenses.
The Humanities Forum is looking at programming that shows commitment to public humanities, culture and civics, according to Jann Mylet, the organization’s director of development and communications.
“So they have, again, programs or services that engage people in dialogue, that share and preserve the stories of our state, that might be looking at history using film or art, but doing so in a way that brings people together for conversation and deepening understanding for people,” Mylet said.
The Humanities Forum announced the application period opening in a Thursday news release.
“During times of uncertainty and crisis, our immediate priorities may shift, but our prevailing vision remains steadfast,” President and CEO Kameron Perez-Verdia said in the news release. “The Forum is honored to be able to play a role in ensuring that organizations across the state dedicated to preserving and sharing our unique cultures and history and to engaging people in civic dialogue and meaningful conversation remain solvent.”
The Alaska Humanities Forum is reviewing statewide survey data from the Foraker Group and Alaska State Museums and feedback from individual organizations to determine where the needs are the greatest and where support can have the most impact, according to the news release.
Organizations that may qualify for a grant include, but are not limited to, historical societies, libraries, cultural centers, literary groups, museums, educational organizations, historical preservation groups, and media groups that report on culture.
Grants can cover operational costs and financial duress caused by COVID-19 closures and cancellations. Eligible applicants include Alaska 501(c)3 nonprofits and federally recognized tribal organizations.
There are no Fairbanks applicants thus far, but the first round of applicants have a week to make the forum’s first deadline.
Applications received by May 1 will be reviewed in a first round and notified of an award by May 8. Applications after that date will be reviewed biweekly as long as funding remains.
“The application is really straight forward, doesn’t require a lot of documentation or detail,” Mylet said. “Again, since they’re emergency relief grants, we’re really just trying to get them out to everyone.”
Other grants
Other groups across the state are working to quickly support nonprofit organizations and individuals who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
A collaborative group called AK Can Do has launched a series of assistance programs for individuals who are unable to pay bills or rent due to unemployment or financial strains directly connected to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as grants for nonprofit and resource agencies that have seen a spike in traffic due to the virus.
The group is largely backed by the Rasmuson Foundation, with assistance from local banks and lenders across the state as well as individual donations.
Since launching earlier this month, the group has raised more than $1.4 million through donations from larger businesses and corporations as well as individuals, according to organization spokesperson Nina Kemppel.
The Rasmuson Foundation put forward $360,000 to get the campaign going and is covering all administration costs so that any donations go directly to assistance grants.
So far, the organization has provided more than $500,000 in grants and individual support.
Individuals seeking assistance from the program can get more information by dialing 211 to be linked with distribution sites for the funding. Nonprofit organizations are able to apply for grants through the Alaska Community Foundation website.
Those interested in donating are able to do so online by visiting AKcando.org.
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.