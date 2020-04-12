Ted Hedgecock was already using the internet for a good portion of his real estate business when the coronavirus struck.
Calls to his office have slowed, he said, but views to his website and Hedgecock Group Real Estate Facebook page, where he posts 3D tours of his listings, are surging.
Other real estate agents have noticed increased online activity, offering them a sign of hope while showings and new listings have slowed. They are avoiding in-person meetings because of the virus outbreak and are taking precautions when showing houses.
The state considers real estate an essential service in part because it involves providing shelter, a basic need, according to Jeremy Zidek, public information officer with the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Hedgecock feels fortunate. He purchased new state-of-the-art camera equipment in January and is improving the quality of his virtual house tours.
“Online virtual tours are at an all-time high because of everything that is happening,” he said.
Most agents are limiting showings and only meeting with one or two people. Homes are being staged with the doors open and lights turned on before potential renters or buyers walk in.
“We’re telling sellers or landlords, disinfect after showing,” said Ed Walden of Madden Real Estate.
He is also putting more effort into virtual tours.
“If you want to sell your house, and don’t want people walking through it right now,” he said, “it’s a great way to see it.”
Walden has held some open houses on Facebook Live where he conducts a live tour and answers questions.
“If you want to see the backyard, I go in the backyard and show them the backyard,” he said.
He thinks the pause on some commerce due or the coronavirus pandemic will create pent-up housing demand. He encouraged sellers to list their homes now so they can be seen by online shoppers.
“If you list your home right now, all of those people that are viewing properties will view yours also,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a rush of buyer activity and a lack of inventory with sellers trying to catch up.”
Doug Welton, who specializes in remote land sales, said he is getting calls from people in the Lower 48 looking to escape to a more rural setting.
“There are a lot of people thinking about getting out of Dodge and getting up in the woods in Alaska,” he said. “They don’t want any neighbors.”
He is as busy as usual but spending more of his time texting and talking on the phone, he said, because of social distancing.
“My screen time is way up on my phone,” he said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman