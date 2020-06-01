A who allegedly threatened two people with a gun in Tok late Sunday night was subdued by his intended victims and beaten with a wrench before Alaska State Troopers arrived.
Troopers responded to a Stardust Road address after a caller reported that Paul Cranor, 51, of Tok, had a gun and was on his way to a man’s house to kill him. While troopers were responding, they were advised that a second 911 caller said a man was at a neighbor’s house with a gun and people were screaming, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Troopers arrived to find that Cranor had been subdued and that all parties were uninjured. Investigation showed Cranor drove to a house while drunk, confronted a man about missing property and pointed a gun at two people.
Cranor was arrested on two counts of felony third-degree assault, driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct. He was taken to the Tok trooper post pending arraignment.
