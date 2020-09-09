The person who died in a single-vehicle accident last weekend had been identified as an Army officer who served two tours of duty in Iraq.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by U.S. Army Alaska officials, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Casey A. Popenoe, 39, was a targeting officer with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
Popenoe joined the Army in January 2002 and was appointed as a warrant officer in October 2012. Popenoe served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Lewis, Washington; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, before arriving in Alaska in June 2017, the release states.
Popenoe served two combat tours in Iraq from December 2003 to February 2005, and from December 2007 to February 2009.
Popenoe’s vehicle crashed near the intersection of Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road and came to rest in a slough off Chena Pump Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Popenoe was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.