DENALI — The last time the Denali Borough Assembly met in person was March 11, 2020. The hot item on the agenda was whether the borough should pass a resolution supporting the state removing the “Into The Wild” bus from its resting spot out the Stampede Trail.
To the surprise of everyone, not a single person showed up to comment on the resolution. The topic that did creep into the conversation was the ever-growing specter of the coronavirus.
Two days later, Denali Borough schools closed buildings due to the pandemic and the coronavirus was declared a national emergency.
“Our clinic of vaccines is nearly to the day, so I do like that timing,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. A mass vaccination clinic in Healy on Friday offered 450 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Denali Borough residents. Twenty percent of the estimated 1,900 borough residents are now vaccinated.
“It feels like so much more than one year ago,” the mayor said. “We are right in the crosshairs of this. We are the most impacted county in the country. It has been tough on our people, tough on our institutions and tough for our businesses.”
Nobody imagined a year ago how the coronavirus would affect not only personal lives, but the tourism industry in the Denali area.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Denali National Park every summer season and support not only hotels and other accommodations, but restaurants and a myriad of activities. The 7.5% overnight accommodations tax that the borough collects comprises the bulk of the borough’s annual budget. In 2020, most cruises to Alaska canceled their season due to COVID. Large hotels closed, visitation dropped and that revenue plummeted.
“The last calendar year, 2020, we lost $4 million,” the mayor said. “For a borough with a $5 million budget, it is devastating.”
Still, the mayor tries to look at the bright side.
With $3.8 million in CARES funding last year, the borough was able to meet some of the borough’s financial needs and provide free COVID testing on a regular basis. That testing alleviated the burden on the local clinic.
“What a year,” Walker said.
An estimated 70 borough residents reportedly have tested positive since March 2020. When the coronavirus first hit, the Denali Borough was one of the last counties in the country to record a positive COVID case, according to the mayor. As far as he knows, not a single borough resident was hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We may have lost our shirt, but at least we got our health,” he added.
For a full year, the Denali Borough assembly has been meeting via Zoom once per month. Audiences for those meetings has increased, attracting way more viewers than would normally show up in person at a monthly meeting. The borough office also has asked visitors to make appointments to visit the office in person.
For the Denali Borough, collaboration with other agencies was critical in addressing the pandemic.
“We collaborated in so many new and different ways,” said the borough’s emergency director Chris Noel. “That’s the main way we managed our way through this. We had no model to follow. It just happened pretty organically.”
That was evident at the mass vaccination clinic in Healy on Friday. There were volunteers from state public health, Denali National Park, Interior Community Health Clinic and more. An estimated 43 volunteers helped with everything from parking to registration and vaccination.
“We brought different strengths to the table,” Walker said. “You have to work together when things get this bad.”
Noel said he is intrigued now to see institutional changes that may come as a result of the pandemic.
“9/11 was a watershed moment for emergency response,” he said. “There were changes in communications and in funding. I’m interested to see what that looks like for public health. I expect big changes to our health care system.
“The borough has received Homeland Security money for years, to mitigate terrorist threats. Now, we’re going to look out for viral threats.”
