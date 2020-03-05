Soldiers enjoyed a line-up of musicians, comedians and other entertainers who are traveling with the USO tour, at Fort Wainwright on Wednesday evening. The tour, which also stopped by Eielson Airforce Base on Tuesday, is being hosted by U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hyten noted that a boost in morale was particularly important for Fort Wainwright, the leadership of which is currently implementing a number of initiatives in response to the installation’s high rate of suicides.
“Because of what’s going on at Wainwright, we wanted to make sure we came up here,” Hyten said.
The USO was created in February 1941 and produces more than 50 entertainment tour annually, bringing hundreds of individual shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world.
“The purpose of the tour is to express thanks and appreciation to U.S. forces and their families for their service and sacrifice in support of the joint force mission,” a Fort Wainwright spokesperson wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
On Tuesday evening one of the installation’s hangers was transformed into a concert venue, and a crowd of servicemen were treated to a show featuring actor and comedian Matt Walsh, country musicians LOCASH, Female MMA Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, actor and comedian Brad Morris, comedian Scot Armstrong and DJ J. Dayz.
Gen. Hyten said a few words at the top of the show, thanking the entertainers. He then proceeded to hold a special ceremony to re-enlist one of the sergeants who was present.
Hyten serves as the 11th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this capacity, he is the nation’s second highest-ranking military officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Prior to the concert, he talked to the News-Miner about the importance of the USO tours.
“The USO is an amazing organization,” he said. “You come out and just bring a little home to the folks that are in the far reaches of our military enterprises.”
Hyten noted that, while the entertainers’ travel and accommodation is paid for, they aren’t paid for performing. He said that the response to the shows is palpable.
“We see a boost in morale during the concert,” Hyten said. “Some places you see it right away, but by the end of the show you see the morale just building and building and building. And LOCASH — the country band that’s out there — they have the unique ability to take a quiet audience and just get them rolling.”
“We leave a place a little bit better than we found it, which is pretty cool,” he continued. “But the long term issue is just making sure that the soldiers know we care about them.”
While this was Hyten’s first visit to Fort Wainwright, he was aware of the high rate of suicides that the installation has seen in recent years. He went on to praise the leadership’s response to the issue, noting the million-dollar improvements to the fitness center and the fact that it’s now open 24 hours a day.
“When it’s this cold up here, you need to have a place to go that’s first rate, where you can work out, take off steam and just take care of yourself — that’s critical,” he said. “So there’s a lot of stuff going on up here, a lot of work still left to be done.”
Hyten went on to point out the “unique” environment and climate of Interior Alaska and the challenges it presents. He said it can be a “shock to the system” for a lot of servicemen, particularly those who are new to Alaska.
“So it’s our job to make sure that we give the tools to the soldiers and all those who move up here, so they can deal with this environment,” he said. “You just have to go after it all the time and make sure that we’re treating the root cause — not just the bandaid to a problem. Not just fixing the fitness center, not just doing something, but treating the root cause, providing people with help, making sure they know it’s ok to get help, making sure that people know they’ve got to watch out for each other when they’re up here.”
It wasn’t just Hyten who commented on the quality of life improvements being made at Fort Wainwright. Preston Brust of LOCASH commended some of the services now being offered for troops.
“How they’re implementing daycare services for free at the gym, so these airmen and women can get a break and workout,” Brust said. “It’s incredible, the extensive way they are focusing on building hrte families as a support system. It’s great.”
The entertainers are currently on their second USO tour as a group. Prior to the concert, Brust and Chris Lucas of LOCASH and comedian Matt Walsh explained that they had all done a tour in Romania and Poland in January of this year.
“We did one in January and we had so much fun,” Walsh said. “We all committed through some very vulgar text chain, which I won’t go into — but, we all basically committed to, let’s do another one together. So here we are.”
Ilima-Lei MacFarlane also commented on the camaraderie and bonds that formed in January, saying that the group became like a “family.”
“And months later we’re still in the group thread texting each other,” she said. “I would down to do this forever.”
Of course, the entertainers decided to commit to a second tour for another reason too: the troops.
“I do very little for the soldiers and they do so much for us,” Matt Walsh. “The reason we do it is to hopefully give a little back to these men and women who do so much for us.”
Similarly, MacFarlane said that the “sincere appreciation from the troops made it all worth it.”
“When we actually visited the bases and got to interact with the servicemen and servicewomen and I saw how genuinely appreciative they were, that changed it for me,” she said.
LOCASH’s Lucas referred to having lunch and chatting with the servicemen as his favorite part of the tours. He said that the support for the troops is particularly pronounced in Fairbanks.
“It’s one big family, obviously. You can see it and feel it,” Lucas said. “It’s a beautiful place and the community sticks together.”
This point was emphasized by all of the entertainers, as well as by Hyten.
“This is a really special community. It really is. And this community cares about the soldiers and airmen that live and work here,” Hyten said. “It’s a small community, but it’s a powerful community.”
As a final note, Walsh added some tongue-in-cheek words of advice for locals.
“Don’t try to bottle-feed a moose, because they’ll kill you. Don’t feed a bear berries, because they don’t want you to feed them berries,” he said. “I’m saving your life right now if you’re from Fairbanks.”
The USO tour will continue to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson today and then to all military bases in Hawaii.