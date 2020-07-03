The U.S. Senate unanimously voted Wednesday to extend the Paycheck Protection Program, which designed to provide financial stability to individuals whose regular income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made just hours before the Small Business Administration was set to stop accepting applications.
The program, which initially launched April 3, offers low-interest federally backed loans for small businesses to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow.
The program is intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
The first $349 billion of the CARES Act PPP funding expired after only 14 days. The second round of funding in the amount of $320 billion began April 27.
The deadline to apply for the relief was June 30. If the House and President Donald Trump approve the Senate bill, the program will be extended to Aug. 8.
Alaska’s two Republican senators celebrated the vote in statements issued shortly after the passage Wednesday.
“We’ve seen the importance of the Paycheck Protection Program to countless small businesses in Alaska. During this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, it has been helped them weather the storm,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski. “With last week’s fix to finally allow commercial fishing businesses to take full advantage of the program, this extension is absolutely necessary to give them the opportunity and time they need to apply. My hope is that the House quickly takes this legislation up so that we can give these small business owners, including our fisherman, the peace of mind they need.”
Sen. Dan Sullivan echoed the sentiments.
“The recent rule change enabling commercial fishermen to more fully access the Paycheck Protection Program was a big win for Alaska, but the narrow window of time left to apply — especially in the middle of fishing season for many — threatened to blunt the benefits,” Sullivan said. “I thank my Senate colleagues for extending the PPP application deadline and, if this bill makes it past the House and the President’s desk, I urge all interested Alaska small businesses, including our hard-working fishermen, to apply quickly so they don’t miss out on the remaining PPP relief funds.”
