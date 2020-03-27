Wednesday night the Senate approved one of the largest economic rescue bills in this nation’s history, allocating $2.2 trillion to provide financial assistance to everything from the healthcare industry to commercial fishermen to the individual American who — if approved by the House — is slated to receive approximately $1,200 in individual assistance from the federal government.
In the third pillar of what Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski referred to as a three-phase COVID-19 response from the federal government, the Senate has approved:
• $8 billion for tribal governments.
• $150 billion in assistance for state and local governments — of which Alaska is set to receive at least $1.25 billion.
• Approximately $150 billion for hospitals and community health across the country.
• Fee-free low-interest loans for small businesses and nonprofits.
• $11 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and other medical needs.
• $4.3 billion for public health and preparedness.
• $300 million for commercial, subsistence and charter fisherman who are affected by closures.
• $9.5 billion for farmers.
• $100 million in firefighter grant assistance.
• More than $30 billion for education stabilization.
• $750 million in additional funding for Head Start and $3.5 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant, which helps low-income parents afford child care.
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan told reporters Thursday the price of this piece of legislation is costly but not nearly as much as the federal government would be paying if the assistance were put off.
That includes the funding set aside for individual stimulus payments — checks that will be paid out to United States citizens who fall under a certain income threshold.
Payments will be phased out if an individual makes more than $99,000 a year, if a head of household makes $112,500 for head of household and $150,000 in the case of a joint tax-return.
With the caveat that actual regulations to accompany the bill have not been written yet, Murkowski explained that the payment amounts will likely be based on adjusted gross income from an individual’s 2019 tax filing — or 2018 tax return if an individual has not filed yet for 2019.
“We think this is one of the most important components of the legislation,” Sullivan said, estimating that a married couple with one child would be receiving approximately $3,000.
There is no schedule for the payouts yet and the House still needs to add its two cents, but Murkowski noted that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had expressed the goal of getting the first round of checks out in the next two or three weeks.
“The commitment is to try to get it out as quickly as possible,” Murkowski said.
The House and Senate passed phase one of the emergency response about three weeks ago in the form of $8.3 billion in funding for COVID-19 response at the federal, state and local levels. Approximately one week later, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which opened up unemployment insurance and ensured COVID-19 testing is free.
The most recent bill will now be transmitted to the House for consideration.
