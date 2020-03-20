President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed fast-moving legislation to ease financial panic among Americans whose jobs have been affected by large-scale shutdowns.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a House bill approved by the Senate on Wednesday, does the following:
• Ensures that all testing for COVID-19 is free, including for individuals who do not have health insurance.
• Includes funding to cover the full cost of COVID-19 tests for all American Indians and Alaska Natives regardless of whether the test is received within, or outside of, the Indian health system.
• Increases the federal share of Medicaid expenses by 6.2%.
• Provides up to 80 hours of paid sick leave for self-isolation, care due to symptoms, and for care of a sick family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• Provides up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave during a public health emergency to employees who have been employed for 30 days who have a qualifying need for leave and by employers with fewer than 500 employees and government employers.
• Supports leave time to care for a child if the school or child care facility is closed due to the outbreak.
• Provides funding for the Internal Revenue Services to implement tax credits for paid sick and paid family and medical leave.
• Provides emergency grants to states for costs associated with processing and paying unemployment insurance benefits such as for staffing, technology, systems, and other administrative costs. This provides that states that experienced at least a 10% increase in unemployment would be eligible to receive an additional grant to assist with costs related to unemployment spike and would be required to take steps to temporarily ease eligibility requirements that are limiting access to unemployment insurance such as work search requirements and required waiting period.
• Improves food security initiatives through additional funding for low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off due to the emergency, support for food banks to meet increased demands, and nutrition for seniors.
The final provision supports a recent announcement from the U.S Department of Agriculture expanding pilot programs for Texas and Alaska to deliver boxes of non-perishable foods to low-income rural children who are unable to access meals provided by schools or child care facilities due to shutdowns.
In addition to nutrition provisions within the bill, Alaska’s recently implemented work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — often referred to as food stamps — is waived until further notice.
“That is part of what we are focusing on right now. We’re calling it stage three and looking at this as effectively an economic stabilization,” Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Wednesday. “What is it that we can do to be responsive to what is happening on the ground right now?”
Murkowski acknowledged the massive social and financial changes affecting the country.
“What we’re facing now is so far and beyond what we faced in 2008 with the fiscal crisis because this is economy-wide, this is all sectors being impacted,” she said.
The Senate is also working in conjunction with the Department of the Treasury to discuss financial assistance for individual Americans. According to loose plans announced recently by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, this would come in the form of individual checks to the country’s population.
Murkowski noted the exact amount has yet to be determined and that the Senate will work to combine the administration’s goals with those set out by the Senate but that the eventual program will likely be based on household size and income bracket.
Ultimately, the emergency spending and actions taken this week are worth it in Murkowski’s mind.
“When you have impact that has hit all aspects of our economy in all 50 states, recognizing that this is global in impact as well, it requires some extreme measures and that’s what we’re working toward,” she said. “While this will be expensive, what is the cost of failing to act?”
