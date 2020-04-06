A paratrooper from the 1st Battalion Airborne, 501st Infantry Regiment was found dead in his barracks room at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Thursday, according to a news release.
Spc. Milik Jaquez Craig, an infantryman, was found dead by a fellow soldier just before midnight. The cause of death is suspected to be unrelated to COVID-19.
Craig, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina, joined the Army in March 2018 and served at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in August 2018. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
"Milik Craig was an amazing paratrooper, teammate, and friend to all Geronimos,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, 1-501st commander, via release. “His personal leadership, commitment, and hard work will be sorely missed by us all.”
The circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.
