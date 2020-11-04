Updated 9:45 a.m. Thursday: The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning in Interior Alaska, from the west coast to the Canada border. Heavy snow with a possibility of freezing rain are forecast to start about midnight tonight through Saturday.
Interior Alaska will see a big temperature swing and several inches of snow beginning Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
While the chill early this week didn't set any records — the temperature Wednesday morning was minus 29, 1 degree shy of the record low at Fairbanks International Airport for the date — it will be short-lived.
A winter storm watch is in effect for the central Interior, beginning Thursday night through Saturday. A storm moving in from the west is expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow to the Fairbanks area through Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s above zero. Lows will be in the teens. Highest snow amounts will be in the hills north of Fairbanks, making travel difficult.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm until mid-month when they will slip to single digits below zero again.
For anyone wondering, Alaska climate specialist Rick Thoman tweeted Wednesday that since the Weather Bureau office opened in 1930, the earliest minus 30 temperature recorded in Fairbanks is Nov. 4; the earliest minus 40 is Nov. 10 and earliest minus 50 is Dec. 3.
In coastal areas to the west this week, the storm may bring coastal flooding 6 to 8 feet above high tide and erosion in places. Winds of up to 50 mph and heavy snow, mixed with rain at times, are also expected.
