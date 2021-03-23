Two men and one woman are recovering from gunshot wounds from three separate shootings in Fairbanks since Sunday.
Four suspects face felony charges, from first-degree assault to attempted murder. The shooting victims are all expected to recover, according to reports by Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police. None of them were named.
The first incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Sahara Hookah Lounge on College Road.
Kharron Green, 23, of Fairbanks, and Jerrico Turner, 27, of Fairbanks, are accused of firing shots down a stairwell following a physical altercation, according to a trooper report.
A man was hit, and Green and Turner reportedly fled the area in an orange vehicle. They were stopped by Fairbanks police on College Road and each has been charged with one count of attempted murder.
The shooting victim was treated and released at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to the trooper report.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call troopers at 451-5100.
A couple of hours later, Fairbanks police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down on Sixth Avenue downtown.
“Officers responded to the area and found an adult male victim down on the sidewalk who had been shot multiple times, including in his abdomen,” stated a release from the Fairbanks Police Department. “The shooting victim was conscious and identified the shooter as someone known as ‘Monster.’”
Witnesses identified Kelly Drew Smith, 49, as Monster. He was arrested Monday afternoon while walking near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street.
Smith faces charges of one count of felony first-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony weapons misconduct, according to the news release. Smith, a convicted felon, should not have been in possession of a concealable firearm, according to police.
He is also the suspect in a disturbance at the Alaska Motor Inn shortly before the shooting. Witnesses told police that Smith was at the motel looking for his girlfriend. Police say she was assaulted by Smith a few hours prior at the Bridgewater Hotel where the couple had been staying.
The third shooting happened Monday evening outside of apartments on Evergreen Street in the Aurora Subdivision.
According to Fairbanks police, that shooting happened during an altercation between neighbors at about 8 p.m.
Madison Erin Whitney, 21, was arrested on a charge of felony first-degree assault on suspicion of shooting her neighbor in the abdomen.
She told police that she intentionally shot her neighbor after the woman lunged at her.
“Whitney initially stated she did not know if the victim had any weapons on her at the time she lunged, however later stated she believed the victim may have had something in her hands, not knowing what it may have been,” a police department release stated.
The neighbor had previously accused Whitney of breaking into her apartment.
Anyone with additional information about the incidents involving Kelly Drew Smith or Madison Whitney is asked to email fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or call 450-6550.
