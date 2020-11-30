Updated 4:45 p.m.: Alaska State Troopers have arrested a man who allegedly killed four people in two separate incidents in the Matanuska-Susitna valleys early Monday morning.
The suspect's name is being withheld until formal charges are filed, but he is believed to be related to all four victims, two of whom were children, according to an Alaska State Trooper news release posted Monday afternoon.
Troopers received a report at 3:12 a.m. that Cody Roehl, 18, of Wasilla, had been fatally shot at a home in the area of Sylvan Lane and Hollywood Road near Wasilla. Witnesses gave troopers information about the suspect and said he fled the area in a white Jeep Patriot.
At 3:46 a.m., Palmer police responded to a report of a disturbance and multiple gunshots fired at a home on North Valley Way in Palmer. Police found Kimora Buster, 43, a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead inside the home. All three were Palmer residents and the children shared a last name with the adult female victim. A third juvenile inside the home was left uninjured, according to troopers.
The suspect was not on scene when police arrived, and it was determined he was responsible for all four deaths.
About 20 minutes after the second shooting was reported, troopers stopped the suspect in a white Jeep Patriot near Mirror Lake on the Glenn Highway. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Palmer trooper post.
The investigation is ongoing.
