Editor’s note: All of these results are preliminary and unofficial. Election results will be certified by the Division of Elections at a later date to account for absentee ballots the division has yet to receive.
When it comes to state legislative elections, close races are not uncommon. Last year a local House seat was decided by a single vote. With thousands of absentee ballots yet to be received and a counting process that won’t begin until next week, a number of local legislative primaries remain far too close to discern a clear victor. Only time will tell.
One of the more surprising races have preliminary results showing a conservative upset with newcomer Robert Myers ahead of Republican incumbent Sen. John Coghill in the primary race for Senate Seat B. All 12 precincts are reporting for the district, but many absentee ballots have yet to be counted. Myers leads Coghill by a slim lead of only 126 votes. Only just over 9% of registered voters in the Senate district voted in person on Tuesday.
Another tight race between Republicans is the battle for House District 2 that has long-time Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson leading conservative opponent Dave Selle by a mere 13 votes. This minuscule margin is sure to widen one way or the other as additional absentee votes are counted next week. All nine precincts reported for this district but even with Democratic voters’ backing of unopposed Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans, just over 9% of voters in this district participated voted in person. A total of 664 absentee ballots were sent out to voters in this district.
Two Democrats sought to unseat House District 1 Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, who ran unopposed this primary. With all nine precincts reporting, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist is only 10 votes ahead of NAACP Fairbanks President Bennie Colbert. Even with the Republican voters who backed the unopposed LeBon, only 12% of the district’s 13,724 voters participated in person. A total of 1,074 absentee ballots were sent out to voters in this district.
The Democratic primary for House District 5 showed a larger gap Wednesday morning between incumbent Rep. Adam Wool and progressive candidate Taryn Hughes. With all nine precincts reporting, Wool led Hughes by 229 votes. A total of 1,313 absentee ballots were sent out to voters in this district, so this could very well change.
Another Interior House race with a bit wider of a margin was the Republican primary for House District 6 which currently has Mike Cronk leading his two Republican opponents by at least 600 votes in both cases. A total of 1,278 absentee ballots were sent out to voters in this district.
The state’s congressional primaries brought few surprises. Presumed nonpartisan frontrunners Alyse Galvin and Dr. Al Gross appear to have unbreakable leads ahead of their opponents. Similarly so, Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young will be the Republican candidate in the race against Galvin in November for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat.
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan ran unopposed in his Republican primary. Sullivan and Gross will face off on the general election ballot in November.
State House District 3 and 4 did not have any primary races.
The process of counting absentee ballots will begin Aug. 25, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
