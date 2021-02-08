When pipes froze and burst at Nenana's water treatment plant, the mayor feared repairs could take days. But so many people in the community pitched in, the pipes were fixed and water was running again in a matter of hours.
Local residents are encouraged to boil the water for at least two minutes before drinking it until a sample can be tested at a laboratory and verified as sanitary. That is standard procedure whenever the main pumps stop working.
“Feel free to use the water to flush toilets or shower, but not for drinking or dishes,” the city advised.
It was an early morning disaster for the city when a snow plow operator found the garage door of the plant open just before 6 a.m. Monday. The temperature outside was 36 degrees below zero. Pipes were bursting and chunks of pipe were being thrown around the room, Mayor Joshua Verhagan said as details unfolded early in the day.
The door was a newly installed motorized door, and no one knows how long the door was open at the frigid temperatures. The fact that the malfunction happened on a Sunday night or early Monday morning meant it was not discovered immediately.
“Had it been a normal day, we likely would have found it two or so hours later,” the mayor said.
Once it was discovered, workers had a hard time closing it.
“We tried closing it, and it bounced open three times,” said the mayor, who suspects a sensor malfunction.
The door company is expected to visit the site Tuesday.
As many as 150 households pay to get water from the city. Residents appeared to be taking the crisis in stride, melting fresh snow for non-potable uses, like flushing toilets. There was even talk of using an auger to drill a hole into the ice on the Tanana River for use as a community water source.
There were more than 24 breaks in pipes within the water treatment plant, Verhagan said. He initially predicted it might take weeks to make all the repairs. But the skill and determination of community members, city employees and volunteers got the water going by mid-afternoon.
“The crew had to determine how to isolate parts of the plant that aren’t necessary and use the parts we were able to get, fabricate or purchase from Fairbanks, rip things out and replace it, all within the last few hours,” Verhagan said.
The water system was built in the late 1970s, and the city has already been planning an upgrade.
“The long awaited upgrade to the water treatment plant through the (Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium) includes a sensaphone monitoring system that will alert us when there is a temperature drop or other issues,” the mayor said in a message to the community.
He is working now to expedite that upgrade, which he said is “extremely overdue.”
“The city has been spending thousands of dollars to keep it (the plant) going,” he added.
Meanwhile, the city will immediately install a sensaphone system, regardless of when the upgrade happens, he said.
The mayor praised everyone who helped during the crisis. They “literally saved the town from having all of our underground water mains and house connections freeze, which would have put us out until summertime,” he said.
Any residents needing drinking water are invited to pick up water bottles at the Nenana Fire Hall and/or at the tribe’s new washateria behind the Tribal Hall.
