UPDATED 6:30 p.m.: As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, the University of Alaska Fairbanks has decided that its basketball and hockey teams will not compete in what's remaining of their conferences' postponed and abbreviated seasons, according to University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White.
Last month, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in which the Alaska Nanooks hockey team competes, asked teams whether they wanted to opt in or opt out of the season. The University of Alaska Anchorage opted out, but UAF said it would wait to see if it would be safe for athletes to compete. They made the same decision with the Great Northwest Athletics Conference, in which the Nanooks basketball team competes.
"What that meant was we wanted to reserve the right to play and we wanted to play," White said. "Unfortunately, the pandemic has not gotten better; it's gotten worse," noting that athletics events around the country have been postponed or canceled.
Another concern, he said, was what would happen if an athlete contracted COVID-19 while playing in the Lower 48. It would be challenging to get the student back to campus or their home because they would not be able get on an airplane.
Today is the last day of finals, White said, and the administration wanted to make the decision now so students could plan where they would be over the holidays.
UAF athletics director Keith Champagne said right now the safety risk is too high for team sports.
"We've tried to work diligently and meticulously and methodically to get to the point where we can have competition in hockey and basketball," Champagne said. "Given what is going on locally, regionally in our state and around the state, around the world, with this public health crisis and this global pandemic, we needed to opt out."
The decision was greeted with disappointment and surprise by some athletes and coaches, including Alaska Nanooks hockey coach Erik Largen.
"As coaches we were blindsided by the choice and we hope they will reconsider for the mental health and well being of our student athletes who have worked tirelessly to follow the school's mitigation policies since the first day of school," Largen said. "Our administration made a rash decision to take away the opportunity to play hockey for our student athletes. They cited health and safety but did not consult with our medical staff on the decision."
Largen said the players have started a petition at https://bit.ly/3n6GVvr to try to get the season reinstated. He noted that teams have been traveling with no problems so far and athletes are tested three times a week during competition.
He asks that people who support continuing hockey competition to voice their concerns to Chancellor White.
Champagne acknowledged the strong reactions to the decision.
"Some understand, some want to compete," Champagne said. "Coaches and athletes, world-class athletes, they live in the moment. They want to compete and they figure it's something they could do. But sometimes, many times, as administrators. we have to look at what's in the best interests of student-athletes in the short term and coaches in the long term. And that's what we're doing here."
With the loss of the Alaska Nanooks, the WCHA has been reduced to eight teams.
“We realize this was a challenging and tough decision,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “We respect Chancellor Dan White and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Athletics Keith Champagne’s wishes to opt out of the 2020-21 WCHA Men’s League season. All of us at the WCHA wish UAF nothing but success in the future with their hockey program.”
As far as UAF's other sports, which include rifle, swimming, skiing and volleyball, White said they would look at the risks and make decisions on a case-by-case basis, but they are hoping they will be able to complete their seasons. The volleyball team is not scheduled to begin its season until March.
White said an offer had been made for the hockey team to base out of Marquette, Michigan, for the remainder of the season. He also said other teams had told him they didn't want their athletes flying into Fairbanks and asked that the Nanooks play both its home and away schedules Outside. He declined.
"If it's not safe enough in their mind for them to travel here, I think it puts our students at additional risk to have to travel to their locations for our home games and their home games," he said. However, White said it was decided that it would keep the athletes away from their classes too much, as well as incurring additional health risks.
While student-athletes will not be competing, their scholarships will remain in place so that they can continue their studies. Under NCAA rules established during the pandemic, student-athletes’ eligibility will be extended by a year so they are still able to compete for a full four years.
In the meantime, White said UAF will be looking ahead to next year.
"It's our hope and expectation that next fall we'll be back to playing regular," he said.
