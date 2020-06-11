An arsonist set fire to a South Cushman area house early Tuesday morning.
The Fairbanks Fire Department responded to 1563 Noble St. shortly after midnight after a 911 caller reported seeing someone running out of a burning building, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by city of Fairbanks spokeswoman Teal Soden.
Fort Wainwright and University Fire departments provided assistance and the blaze was under control within seven minutes. The fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.
The house appeared to be vacant, and it is believed transients had been staying in it. Fire crews searched the house to confirm it was empty.
Fairbanks police interviewed a person seen leaving the home and arrested the person on unrelated charges. The Fairbanks deputy fire marshal and police determined the fire had been intentionally set.
The state district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Ace Adams at aadams@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6478.
The house is located south of Airport Way at the corner of 16th Avenue and Noble Street, between South Cushman Street and the Richardson Highway.
