In developing an innovative plan to rebuild the Airport Way and Steese Highway intersection and reduce crashes, Alaska transportation officials are inviting the public to hear about the project and ask questions on Tuesday.
“This is a super busy intersection with lots of delay for drivers, so we think people will be interested,” said Caitlin Frye, Northern Region information officer for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
To improve safety at the second busiest crossroad in Fairbanks — the one between Gaffney Road, Airport Way, Richardson Highway and Steese Expressway near the Fort Wainwright Gate — DOT officials want to build a continuous-flow intersection with a U-turn.
A continuous flow intersection removes the conflict between left-turning vehicles and oncoming traffic by introducing a left-turn bay, according to the Federal Highway Administration. To learn more details and see video simulations of what it will be like to drive through all parts of the intersection, see the virtual open house website at www.garsreconstructiononline.com.
The proposed design should get people through the intersection more quickly and safely. Right now, the intersection has the fifth-highest number of total injury crashes, according to DOT.
In the past, transportation officials considered building an overpass at the intersection, but decided to go with a cheaper solution that they will be able to build fairly quickly, maintaining access at Tenth Avenue during the construction process.
The current project proposal is “unlike anything we’ve ever built here in Fairbanks (or Alaska),” Frye said. “It may look a little unusual for people at first, so we are very interested to hear what people think about it before we take the next steps. “
The virtual public meeting will take place Tuesday, and residents can find a sign up link at dot.alaska.gov/nreg/garsreconstruction.
A DOT graphic showing the planned changes to the Airport Way and Steese Highway intersection is available online at newsminer.com.
