After months of review, the University of Alaska Fairbanks is set to discontinue or reduce 25 of its academic programs.
The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted to discontinue or reduce up to 40 programs systemwide at its meeting this past Friday.
UAF Provost Anupma Prakash said these are hard cuts.
“We have these programs to offer a variety of things to our students and at this state, cutting academic program is a really hard decision,” Provost said.
She added that there’s always somebody that likes a program and takes it on. Whenever the university eliminates a program, she said, it’s a really hard decision that impacts somebody.
“It impacts our students, and it does impact the faculty,” she said.
Prakash noted the expedited program review, which began on Oct. 11 last year, was a lengthy process with multiple steps. According to Prakash the expedited review committee made recommendations, which were sent to the chancellor, who sent his own recommendations to a statewide academic council before going to a subcommittee of the Board of Regents, which passed its judgement two days ago.
Ultimately, UAF sent 10 new programs to the regents for recommended discontinuation, along with 15 programs that were already suspended. The regents opted to discontinue 23 of these programs, while the Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in geological engineering, are now slated for “major revision and reduction.”
“It doesn’t mean that we eliminated all of our high cost programs. For example, our mining program is one of our highest cost programs, but we keep many of our high cost programs still continuing because of the needs of our state, and industry, and our stakeholders and our students,” she said.
The fate of two additional programs at the university, the Master of Science in atmospheric science and Doctorate of Philosophy in atmospheric science, hangs in limbo. Consideration of these programs was postponed to January 2021.
There are a cumulative 87 students in programs that have been discontinued, according to Prakash.
“So what we do now is we contact the students, we work on an individual plan with each student and we go into a phase called the teach out phase,” she said.
Every student will follow their individual plan to get the degree they registered for, according to Prakash, and depending on the degree the plan may vary. For some it could take a year, while for others it could take four years.
The university is going to work very closely with the students so they do not feel the impact of the program being cut, Prakasha said, in the sense that they are going to complete the courses that are required for them to get the degree.
The university is required by its accrediting body to give those students the opportunity to complete the degrees they started with and, Prakash added, it’s the right thing to do.
“What it means for the students, for example, is that they have to work very closely with their advisors, their faculty and staff advisors, in their planning process,” she said, “and that’s where we will pay special attention.”
Students may not be able to look at their classes and elect not to take a course now, so they can take it two years later, she noted.
“There isn’t that much flexibility. You’ve got to follow a schedule, and we work with every student to try and accommodate their needs, but there is still a timeline and a plan for each student that we work very closely with,” she said.
UAF got a lot of feedback from faculty, students, staff that they took to heart, according to Prakash, making changes in decisions as they went through the process.
For example, the mining engineering program and geological engineering program will still continue, she noted.
“The mining engineering program, we are hiring new faculty now just to strengthen that,” she said.
Geological engineering, meanwhile, is undergoing an administrative restructure.
