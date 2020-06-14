The University of Alaska Press will suspend operations July 1 until at least until next year due to financial strains from COVID-19 closures, drops in sales and sustained funding cuts to the university system.
The future of the press remains unclear.
The press published 15 to 20 books in any given year, which is a high production rate for a small university press that has been run up until recently with a small staff of about 31/2 employees, according to UA Press Director and Acquisitions Editor Nate Bauer.
Beginning July, two of those employees will have been laid off and operations will be limited to completing the eight to 10 book contracts the press has already entered into. For the next 12 months, the press will not be accepting or soliciting new manuscripts or project proposals, Bauer said.
There is no guarantee that those two employees will be hired back after the yearlong suspension. Nothing has been placed in writing, Bauer said.
The office space and bookshop space in the University of Alaska Fairbanks Rasmuson Library will remain open this fall, Bauer said, on the condition the campus reopens after months of COVID-19 related closures.
The press moved from its previous location in a small building off of College Road to the library recently in an effort to reduce expenses.
The publishing group has aced some difficulty in maintaining support from administrators in the past. When the university is looking to slim down to its most essential functions, some people don’t see a university press as essential, Bauer said.
“Academic publishing around the U.S. is not a money-making venture,” he said. “We bring in revenue. Not every university unit brings in revenue to the tune that we do, but that being said, most of our book projects are not money-making ventures. We’re making books because we consider them to be valuable to the world, not because we expect to make a lot of money from them.”
The press works with local authors, university staff and faculty, as well as many students who have gone through the university’s writing programs. The press provides a smaller and more-accessible publishing option for many Alaska authors. Many of the books are Alaska-focused.
Expected sales dropped drastically this year with a near halt in tourism — a sector that the press relies heavily on for book sales.
This year the press operated on a total budget of $621,300 — about half of which came from book sales.
Layoffs are estimated to save about $110,000, according to UAF spokeswoman Marmian Grimes.
Bauer said he understands the financial difficulties the university is facing and didn’t feel this decision was dictated without his input.
“There’s just so much uncertainty. So it’s the hope we will reopen next summer,” Bauer said. “I have no reason to believe this is a permanent closing.”
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.