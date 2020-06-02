The University of Alaska Board of Regents will hear public testimony this afternoon ahead of its full board meeting scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday.
Testimony will be heard online and via telephone from 4-6 p.m. today.
Those interested in providing comment can call 1-866-726-0757. Testimony will be limited to two minutes per individual as time allows.
The testimony session will be livestreamed at www.alaska.edu/bor/live.
Written testimony can be provided to the board at any time by emailing ua-bor@alaska.edu.
Today’s testimony comes just two days before the board will hold a two-day full board meeting online via Zoom conference to discuss the university’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.
It is anticipated that the board’s budget proposal will adhere to a defunding compact signed with Gov. Mike Dunleavy last summer, in which case the university will receive $25 million less in state funding than it did in the current fiscal year’s state operating budget.
Losses in funding will come atop the unforeseen costs and decreased revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent campus closures, UA President Jim Johnsen noted in a meeting with reporters last week.
The university system is looking at a budget cap of more than $24 million this fiscal year and anticipates losses of between $11 million and $36 milling in the upcoming fiscal year as financial difficulties related to the pandemic are expected to continue, Johnsen cited.
The agenda for the Thursday and Friday meetings can be found at www.bit.ly/2Mmb5u0.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.