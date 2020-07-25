The University of Alaska Fairbanks will require all students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear masks or cloth face coverings in all UAF buildings and facilities across the state.
The university announced the new policy in a Thursday evening news release just a day after state health officials urged Alaskans to increase use of face masks as COVID-19 cases rise throughout Alaska.
Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 5.
The policy requires that masks be worn inside at all times and outside when 6 feet of distance from others is not possible.
Employees who fail to follow the masking policy may be reported to supervisors; students who do not follow the policy may be subject to disciplinary action; visitors who do not comply may be asked to leave the facility or building they are visiting.
Some exceptions were included in the policy pertaining to specific spaces and activities.
Individuals may not be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering if:
• They are working or spending time alone in a personal office with a closed door.
• Working or spending time outdoors where a 6-foot distance is continuously maintained between individuals.
• Operating a single-occupancy vehicle.
• Teleworking.
• Inside a private on-campus residential unit.
• Eating or drinking provided that a 6-foot physical distance between people is continuously maintained.
• Participating in special communal work environments such as the fire station where additional protective measures are in effect.
• Participating in specifically exempted medical or training exercises.
• Participating in specifically exempted activities in recreation and/or athletics facilities.
The policy, approved by UAF Chancellor Dan White, went into effect Thursday and follows previous discussions of mask requirements as part of UAF’s plan to begin hybrid — some in-person, some distance — classes at the end of August.
Masks have been a featured talking point among state health officials recently, with Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink urging Alaskans to wearing a face covering anytime a 6-foot distance from individuals outside your immediate household is not possible.
Additionally, Jared Kosin, head of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, issued a public letter to all Alaskans earlier this week pleading for state residents and visitors to wear masks in large group settings or anytime 6 feet of distance from individuals outside immediate family members is not possible.
“Alaskans succeeded at minimizing and flattening the initial curve in Alaska. Unfortunately, today is a new day, and we find ourselves at a crossroads. We now have more active cases then ever – nearly twenty-five times the number of cases than when we started to reopen communities in May. There is only one way to change this,” Kosin wrote. “Collectively, we employ more than 10,000 health care workers at our hospitals and nursing homes. They are skilled, dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to heal and save lives. They are Alaska’s health care heroes – the ones you can count on when you need them. Now, they need you to do your part to protect them and their ability to care for us all.”
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in 59 residents and six nonresidents.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.